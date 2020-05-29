Diocese of Knoxville: Masses to resume this weekend with new, mandatory health procedures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As public masses are set to resume this weekend of the Pentecost, parishioners and priests will be following new health-related procedures issued by Bishop Richard F. Stika earlier this month.

According to the Diocese of Knoxville, the new procedures are mandatory for public Mass celebrations, which had been suspended in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Among the new procedures include social distancing guidelines for seating arrangements among the pews, the use of face masks for anyone in attendance and protocols for the offering and receiving of the Holy Communion.

A formal decree from Bishop Stika accompanies a pastoral letter issued that outlines specific actions that must take place for churches in the diocese to open safely. As the diocese prepares for a return to normal Mass schedules, Bishop Stika said he is “committed to protecting our priests and deacons and the parishioners whom they serve.”

Those who are among the vulnerable or elderly population are encouraged to remain at home and offer “spiritual communion” while viewing the live streamed masses.

