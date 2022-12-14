KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee Tyson Airport will soon offer direct flights from East Tennessee to the Big Apple.

American Airlines recently announced that they are adding several new nonstop destinations from New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Direct service to McGhee-Tyson Airport will begin May 5, 2023 and will be offered daily.

The airline will also expand their summer seasonal flights between LaGuardia and Asheville, North Carolina to year-round service. Other new direct routes from LaGuardia Airport include Birmingham, Alabama, Columbia, South Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina.

Last year, the largest construction project in its 84-year history of McGhee Tyson Airport was completed. The $134-million expansion lengthened the runway to 10,000 feet, allowing aircraft to carry more fuel and passengers for longer distances.