Dirt will return to Bristol Motor Speedway for 2022 Cup Series spring race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dirt racing will return to Bristol Motor Speedway next year.

The speedway announced Monday that the dirt will return for next year’s spring Cup Series race at Bristol.

This comes after the 2021 Cup Series and Truck Series dirt races at the track sold out.

THIS JUST IN!!! @BMSupdates is hosting another Dirt Race in the spring of 2022! pic.twitter.com/3izyS69Yb1 — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) March 29, 2021

“There has been so much buzz and excitement around the inaugural Food City Dirt Race weekend that with NASCAR’s blessing, we are thrilled to announce that we will be bringing back dirt in 2022 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series spring schedule,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said in a news release. “The dirt experience is unlike any other for NASCAR fans and could become a must-see event every season.”

The speedway says fans can purchase tickets for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race on the speedway’s website.

The date of the race and seat locations will be announced at a later date.