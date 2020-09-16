Disorderly conduct charges related to Knoxville protests dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nine people charged after protests and unrest in May have had their charges dismissed.

Police said on May 31 a group of around 40 people crossed the Clinch Avenue bridge where they shot off fireworks and smoke bombs. The group went on to vandalize vehicles, break windows, damage mirrors and spray paint on objects before moving north on 11th Street and turning onto Bridge Avenue in the Fort Sanders neighborhood.

Officers approached the group and were able to arrest 10 people for disorderly conduct. Nine were adults ranging in age from 18 to 34. Charges against the nine were dismissed Tuesday after a preliminary hearing.

Another person under the age of 18 was also cited for disorderly conduct in the incident. WATE 6 On Your Side is still waiting for an update in this case.

The protest was among many across the country following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

