Heavy flooding, homes evacuated in Campbell County Sunday morning

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Flooding caused first responders to evacuate people from their homes as heavy rain moved across Campbell County Sunday morning.

Dispatch confirmed the flooding is widespread, and an estimate of more than 20 people have been evacuated from their homes there.













Photo courtesy of Joe McCleese. McCleese was one of several campers stuck due to flooding

They also confirmed that several roads and homes are experiencing flooding in the Stinking Creek community as well as LaFollette, Jacksboro, and Caryville.

Flash flood warnings are in place across East Tennessee Sunday morning.

Charles Hudson, Chief of the LaFollette Rescue Squad, said the Stinking Creek area had some of the worst flooding in the county.

He said that’s where his crews spent most of their time Sunday morning.

“We got pretty active about 12:30 (a.m.), just after daylight this morning,” Hudson said.

Hudson said they had to leave the Ride Royal Blue ATV Resort a few times to head to other evacuation calls.

But, crews came back to make sure everyone at the resort was evacuated.

“It was swift-moving water. A lot of debris coming through the campground. Campers floating. Side by sides going down the creek,” Hudson said.

Joe McCleese, Independence, Ky., was one of the campers caught in the storm at the resort.

He and several others were stuck on one side of the creek.

Their only way out was flooded with water.

Although he’s stuck, he said he was fortunate.

“We got lucky. Not like some of these other guys that had to get out at 3:30 this morning. But no, we’re good. Just waiting on the water to go down,” McCleese said.

McCleese said that around 2:30 a.m., a man in a white truck was going around the resort warning people to evacuate because the creek was starting to flood the area.

That truck then got stuck in the middle of the high water.

“You could barely see the top of that white truck. The very top of it,” McCleese said.

They didn’t have running water, but resort staff at least fed them breakfast for free–since the restaurant was on their side of the water.

He said they had electricity, and were just waiting for the water to recede.

By 9:30 a.m., McCleese said the water had already gone down about 2 feet.

“We’re pretty content. We have everything we need. Electric; everybody’s helping everybody out,” McCleese said.