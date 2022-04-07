CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven days into the monthlong, statewide campaign to bring awareness to distracted driving, the Clinton Police Department shared a statistic aimed at “scrolling” on social media.

“TikTok goes the clock,” the police agency stated in its social media post on Thursday, which also featured an infographic that says, “If you’re scrolling TikTok, you’re not driving.”

The Hands Free Tennessee campaign was launched April 1. Tennessee’s hands free law went into effect in July 2019. The law requires drivers in Tennessee to put down their mobile devices or cellphones and focus on the road.

According to stats shared by the campaign, a distracted driving-caused crash occurs in Tennessee every 23 minutes and 41 seconds. In 2020, there were more than 20,400 crashes involving a distracted driver in Tennessee, which means that was 55 crashes every day, on average.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month across the nation.