KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thursday morning, district attorneys general from around East Tennessee including Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen are holding a press conference in Knoxville to announce a new joint initiative.

The initiative, according to the Office of the 6th District Attorney General, will focus on disrupting the drug trafficking pipeline between Detroit, Mich. and East Tennessee. The press conference to formally announce the joint initiative is happening at 10 a.m. at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Knoxville Office.

Other district attorneys general expected to be in attendance at the press conference include 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, 5th District Attorney General Ryan Desmond, 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark and 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler.

