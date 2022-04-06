PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — While automotive enthusiasts and spectators plan to enjoy the spring edition of the Pigeon Forge Rod Run this weekend, the police department is warning drivers that getting around Pigeon Forge “will be a challenge” amid anticipated traffic congestion.

The challenge of traffic congestion isn’t new to the area, so police units are prepared to help drivers and visitors who plan on either attending the car show or might just be passing through. According to the city, there are millions of visitors to Pigeon Forge each year. The Spring Rod Run is one of many attractions in the area.

“This weekend, April 07-10, 2022, traffic volume will be heavy due to a large car show,” Pigeon Forge Police Department shared in a social media post. “Getting through and around Pigeon Forge will be a challenge. The congestion will require you to be patient and observant. Peak traffic times will be Friday and Saturday night. Primary, secondary and tertiary roads will become clogged with extended wait times. You will need to plan ahead to avoid the congestion in the area. Travel times will be hours instead of minutes in some cases.”

Pigeon Forge Police also shared some tips for drivers and pedestrians who may be in the area this weekend:

Do not be in a hurry.

Watch for pedestrians, everywhere.

If you are a pedestrian, watch for vehicles.If you are driving slower, move to the right.

If you are trying to get into the right lane, do not merge near an intersection. This will block the intersection.

Park in lined parking spaces, this prevents obstruction of traffic.

The Spring Rod Run is happening April 7-9 at the LeConte Event Center on Teaster Lane. Parking in the two large lots at the LeConte Event Center is free and a shuttle service will also be available.