KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cough or sneeze is a common sound in the winter, due to the spread of viruses in colder months.

Family physician Alicia Brooks said she’s seen a variety of respiratory viruses come through the office this month.

“There are flu, COVID, other respiratory viruses that we don’t have an office-based test for, but I’m seeing it in the hospital when people are presenting there, so things like RSV, other cold viruses,” she said.

Some of those other viruses fall under the umbrella of the common cold.

“If you come in and get evaluated and you’re flu negative and COVID negative, we generally assume as long as there’s not signs of bacterial infection which we can detect on exam, then it’s probably one of the other viruses and there are hundreds of them that it could be,” she said.

One East Tennessee school is closing this week to a large number of students and teachers being out sick. Brooks said schools are an easy place for these illnesses to spread.

“Mostly flu and RSV, there is some viral gastrointestinal viruses going around, but those tend to be pretty short-lived, within like two or three days you’re seeing kids feeling better,” she explained.

Doctors are also seeing a lot of strep throat and hand, foot and mouth disease cases in children.

According to Brooks, the easiest way to avoid getting sick is simple.

“Most important thing is handwashing before you eat, after you’ve been out in public before you do anything to your face or eyes, which we all do very often, so washing your hands at any interval that you can is really important,” she said.

She also suggested wearing a mask when you have symptoms to stop the spread, and staying home if you have a fever.