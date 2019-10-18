Doctors prescribed 200K-plus opioids

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two East Tennessee doctors now pleading guilty to prescribing high doses of opioid pills, when patients didn’t need them.

This as part of a U.S. Department of Justice probe that we’ve been telling you about for some time.

The Appalachian Region Prescription Opioid Strike Force arresting 13 medical professionals across several states.

The two in our region, Dr. Samuel McGaha our of Sevierville and Dr. Frank McNeil of Knoxville.

The DOJ now saying McGaha prescribed over 212,000 pills; Mcneil prescribing almost 60,000, sometimes writing those prescriptions from home.

DOJ also saying the doctors failed to evaluate their patients and didn’t even look at past medical records before prescribing narcotics.

Their sentencing is set for March.