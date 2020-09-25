Dog being treated for injuries after allegedly being thrown from overpass near I-640 interchange

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dog is being treated for injuries after officers believe it was thrown off the overpass near the I-640 interchange over Papermill Drive Friday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reports that just before 10 a.m., the Animal Control Unit received a call that a dog fell off one of the highway ramps near the 640 interchange over Papermill Drive.

The police department believes that the dog was thrown from the overpass by an unknown suspect.

KPD says that the dog, a seven-month-old husky is being treated at Young-Williams Animal Center.

If anyone has any information about the dog, its owner and/or this incident, please call 865-215-8639.

