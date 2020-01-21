Dog is recovering well after surgery following being thrown off Alcoa Highway overpass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center sharing that ‘Good Sam Dog’ is recovering well at UT Veterinary Medical Center and will be moving to Young-Williams Animal Center on Tuesday.

Young-Williams saying that the dog is being placed into a foster family as a, “medical foster placement.”

The dog will be be in foster placement for 8-10 weeks and she will be evaluated by Young-Williams to see when she’ll be ready for adoption.

Due to the active investigation by Knoxville Police into the incident the dog was involved in, she isn’t available for adoption at this time.

“Good Sam Dog requires recovery time, not only for her physical injuries but for emotional trauma, and that we limit her interaction with people. To prioritize her health and safety, the dog will not be available for photos or video footage.” “We appreciate the interest and outpouring of concern for this puppy, and we join the East Tennessee community in renouncing the unspeakable cruelty this innocent animal had to suffer needlessly.” Young-Williams Animal Center

We are happy to share that Good Sam Dog is doing well

following surgery at @utcvm. Today, we will place her with a foster family for continued care and recovery. pic.twitter.com/MHkSj4tkCt — Young-Williams Animal Center (@YWACpets) January 21, 2020

To contribute to the Animal Compassion Fund, please call Young-Williams Animal Center at 865-215-6664 or donate online at www.young-williams.org.