Jules, the dog who was stabbed in a May standoff, has been adopted. (Young Williams-Animal Center.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dog who was stabbed in a Lenoir City standoff in May has found her forever home, according to a post from Young-Williams Animal Center.

Jules, who was previously named Selah, had a long road to recovery after the standoff, but recently she was adopted. Young-Williams shared the great news on their social media Saturday afternoon.

“The future is looking so bright for Jules. This sweet girl finally found her furever home today! Help us wish Jules luck on her new journey. Congratulations sweet Jules! We are so happy for you.” Young-Williams wrote.

Photos of Jules, courtesy of Young-Williams Animal Center.

This isn’t the first time that Jules had been a resident of Young-Williams. After the standoff that left Jules needing emergency vet care, she returned to the shelter, who released that she had been a previous resident and foster pup of theirs.

Jules’ former foster volunteer explained that on top of suffering from lockjaw, Jules is missing one eye and is blind in the other.

While Jules has found her forever home, Young-Williams still has dozens of other dogs, cats, rabbits, and other animals are waiting to find families. To find out more about these animals or how you can help, click here.