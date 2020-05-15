Dogwood Arts selling COVID-19 masks for children’s art program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts is now now selling face masks in an effort to raise money for their new program that brings art to children in our community.

The line of limited edition masks come in pink and green and are already available for $20, while supplies last.

For every mask sold, Dogwood Arts is donating two arts kits to kids in need.

This is an expansion of the art kit program announced last night.

The organization has already put together and distributed 750 art kits through nonprofit organizations: Boys & Girls Club, Centro Hispano de East Tennessee, the YWCA, Knox County Head Start and the Change Center.

