Dogwood Arts starts mask design competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Calling all artists, designers and do-it-yourselfers in Knoxville, Dogwood Arts is launching a community-wide face mask design competition.

You have the opportunity to create an original “mask-erpiece” that will be produced and sold online by local business Prestige Cleaners.

All you have to do is download a template from Dogwood Arts’ website, use paint, markers, crayons, whatever supplies you have on hand to make an original design. Once that’s done, submit it online by midnight on Aug. 23.

The winners will have their mask produced by Prestige Cleaners and all submissions will be included in a virtual exhibition and auction coming up in September.