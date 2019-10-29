Dolly, stars & fans gather for ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Jolene’ red carpet premiere at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A warm East Tennessee welcome happening at the red carpet premiere in Dollywood for “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” an eight-part series based on the songs of country music legend Dolly Parton.

The full series doesn’t come out on Netflix until next month, but a Dollywood-style premiere is showing an exclusive screening for one of Dolly’s iconic songs, “Jolene.”

The first 500 fans into the gates were expected to be given red carpet passes for the premiere, with the stars, filmmakers and Dolly herself arriving to walk the red carpet around 6 p.m. and just prior to the screening.

The premiere screening of “Jolene” begins at 7 p.m.

Red Carpet is ready for Dolly. @DollyParton @Dollywood We will be live from the red carpet for her Netflix screening of Heartstrings. See you beginning at 4. @6News pic.twitter.com/HAVwU7sLOD — Kristin Farley (@krisfarley) October 29, 2019

We are on the red carpet ahead of the red carpet screening of Dolly’s Heartstring series on @netflix @DollyParton @6News pic.twitter.com/4sQsB4g3GF — Kristin Farley (@krisfarley) October 29, 2019