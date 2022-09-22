KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood guests are sure to have a “hoot” during this year’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana thanks to a brand-new area created within the family-favorite Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health.

“Hoot Owl Hollow” will feature hundreds of pumpkins in Dollywood’s Craftsman’s Valley that celebrate the nocturnal creature, including a massive 14-foot tall version created with more than 150 carved white pumpkins.

“It’s going to be up near where the American Eagle Foundation does their birds of prey show, so it pays tribute to the owl, which is very fitting this time of year,” said Wes Ramey, the Public Relations Director for Dollywood.

The Harvest Festival welcomes guests with Dollywood’s landscaping and fall décor to accent the autumn atmosphere.

At night, Great Pumpkin LumiNights features thousands of glowing and carved pumpkins throughout the park. Last year’s pumpkins ranged in weight from 800 to 1500-pounds each, all coming from growers across the East Coast.

For those with small children or people just looking for a not-so-scary experience, Ramey said the event is the cream of the crop.

“A lot of theme parks and a lot of attractions this time of year are all about scares and they’re not for the younger kids and this gives us the opportunity to invite the family, every member of the family can find something to enjoy,” said Ramey.

In a news release from Dollywood officials, the park’s creator and chief herself spoke about the magic of the Smokies.

“I think everybody knows I believe every day in the Smoky Mountains is beautiful and truly a gift from God,” Dolly Parton said, “but I do feel like fall is when He really puts on a show for all of us to admire and enjoy.”

Ramey said they look to bring Parton’s love for fall in the Smokies into the park each season for families to enjoy.

Dollywood is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of operation during the Harvest Festival. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival. For more information on performances, fall cuisine, and a park operating calendar, visit the Dollywood website or download the park’s app.