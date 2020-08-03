Dollywood announces ‘Everyday Heroes’ appreciation days

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is thanking essential workers after they’ve announced new “Everyday Heroes” appreciation days.

Now through Sept. 21, frontline employees, first responders and members of the military will be given a special online-only discount.

Everyday heroes are able to buy top to six one-day Dollywood admission tickets for just $39, which is about half the price of a normal ticket.

They can also receive discounted rates at the park’s Dreammore Resort and Spa.

This all to recognize their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

