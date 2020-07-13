Dollywood glassblowing shop employee injured; second incident at park in 2 days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Dollywood master craftsman was injured Sunday while working on a project in the theme park’s Mountain Blown Glass shop.
The injury comes on the heels of an incident with injuries to guests Saturday. Three guests were injured when a themed decoration fell and struck them in the Wilderness Pass area of the park.
No guests were injured or in danger of injury Sunday.
The employee of the glassblowing shop was transported to the hospital according to a park spokesperson. The extent of the injury is unknown.
The glassblowing shop is currently closed pending the outcome of an investigation by the Tennessee Operational Health and Safety Administration and federal OSHA.
