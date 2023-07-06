GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Blood donors have an extra incentive to make a donation appointment with MEDIC Regional Blood Center later this month, according to a release sent Thursday.

MEDIC said Dollywood is celebrating blood donors by offering anyone who makes a successful blood donation at an appointment between July 17 and 21 a free Dollywood ticket.

A one day, adult ticket for Dollywood costs $89.00 according to the park’s website. For children ages 4-9 and seniors ages 62 and older, tickets are $79.00.

Because of the popularity of the incentive, donors will be required to schedule an appointment to donate. The organization added that there may be extended wait times before appointments and there will not be openings for walk-ins.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

A MEDIC spokesperson said that as of Thursday, it has a critically low inventory of O Negative blood. O Negative donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.

To find out if you are eligible to donate, visit MEDIC’s website.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in 22 counties, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.