Dollywood suspends entry after hitting Tennessee Pledge visitor’s cap

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has begun to let visitors back in after a temporary suspension on Wednesday to limit the number of people in the theme park.
In a message on the theme park’s social media account pages, the park reached its capacity limit put in place by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines known as the Tennessee Pledge around 1 p.m.
The message from the park said the plan is to reopen later in the day “as guest exit flow allows.”
Visitors were allowed to enter again around 4 p.m.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and LumiNights Halloween event began Sept. 25.
