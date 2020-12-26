Dollywood to remain closed on Dec. 27 due to hazardous conditions from recent storm

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood will remain closed this weekend after snow blanketed the region this week.

According to a release from a Dollywood spokesperson, the park will remain closed due to hazardous snowy and icy conditions.

Dollywood will be closed on Sunday, December 27, due to hazardous snowy and icy conditions on secondary roads to and in the park. Please follow Dollywood’s social media channels for the latest information.

The park was also closed for Saturday, Dec. 26, due to those same conditions.

