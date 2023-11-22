KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving dinner, Rural Metro wants to remind everyone of what not to do.

Wednesday morning, Rural Metro held a demonstration of what anyone who ignores safety instructions can expect when deep frying a turkey this Thanksgiving.

“We are overriding safety features on the pot so that we can demonstrate what can happen when you do that and there are people that do. There are people that will have a pot that may not have all the safety features that the new ones do and by doing so creates a very dangerous situation for you and potentially your family,” said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro

In addition to using a turkey that was not fully thawed, Rural Metro also filled the fryer up with too much oil and heated that oil hotter than the built-in thermometer said was safe. Bagwell explained that most fryers have a line inside that denotes how high the oil level should be before the pot is heated.

“The reason for that is, and I can show you on the pot that we’ve got back behind me, we filled it all the way up within an inch or two from the top, completely outside the red line to where they want to do that and by heating the oil, the oil then expands, so now it’s going to overflow before it gets to the temperature we want it to,” Bagwell said. “That’s OK for what we’re doing for these purposes, but you’ve got to remember heat causes that oil to expand. So therefore we don’t want it too, too full before we put the bird in.”

Photos show when the frozen turkey is placed into the deep fryer compared to the aftermath four seconds later. (WATE)

In addition to making sure the turkey is fully thawed, Bagwell said those who are frying should make sure that their fryers are at the proper temperature.

Bagwell explained that there are some common mistakes they see when they respond to calls for turkey fryer fires, including fires caused by people frying inside their garages or carports or drying near dry leaves outside. He said instead, frying should be done on a non-flammable hard surface, such as concrete or asphalt and away from anything combustible.

Some newer fryers also have safety features, such as timers that will keep the fryer from getting too hot and devices that turn off the fire if the fryer pot is removed or tipped over.

“We want everybody to be healthy and happy and have a good Thanksgiving dinner, and if you Want to invite The fire department, invite us don’t have an emergency.”