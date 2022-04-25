CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County.

According to a TBI spokesperson, the incident occurred at a home along Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. It remains unclear when the reported double homicide happened, but the TBI stated Greene County dispatch was informed of the incident Sunday night.

Limited information is available, according to the TBI.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details have been released. This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.