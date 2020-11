GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with Great Smoky Mountains National Park are wanting people to be aware of some traffic delays in the region for Wednesday night.

The Smokies Road Info Twitter accounted posted online that high wind and downed trees caused US 441 Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina to be closed temporarily.

US 441 Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC is closed temporarily due to high winds and downed Trees. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) November 26, 2020

You can learn more about updates from the park HERE.