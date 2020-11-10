Downtown Oak Ridge plans adopted by city council

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Plans to create a “Downtown Oak Ridge” were pushed forward by the city council Monday night.

Councilmembers voted to adopt the city’s plans for a proposed downtown district to be located along Wilson Street.

The vote on Monday night was the final ordinance adoption, which included the proposal itself as well as the map for the new downtown district. The plan would rezone 14 acres along Wilson Street.

Oak Ridge Community Development says work is underway to try and make property available to developers and hope to be able to issue requests for proposals (RFPs) next year.