KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was hospitalized after a “small” eighth-floor fire overnight Tuesday at Summit Towers Apartments that officials said was extinguished by the apartment building’s sprinkler system. The water kept pouring and dozens of residents were displaced because of it.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, because the small fire was put out by the sprinkler system their main concern was all the water that was released by the sprinkler system. Four to five floors of Summit Towers were affected by the incident.

Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.”

KFD says one occupant was sent to the hospital, while 40 people total were displaced from the building. Of those 40 people, 15 went to the American Red Cross shelter set up at Central Bearden. The condition of the person who was sent to the hospital was unknown.

The cause of the small fire is not yet determined and the investigation is ongoing.