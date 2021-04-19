Dozens interrupt county commission work session calling for release of bodycam footage from fatal Austin-East shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A demonstration with dozens of people was dispersed in minutes at a Knox County Commission work session Monday evening.

A group of demonstrators gathered at the plaza in front of the City-County Building then marched into the commission work session calling for the release of the body camera footage from last week’s officer-involved shooting that left one Austin-East student dead and one Knoxville Police officer injured. Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said in a press conference last week that she would not release the bodycam footage until an appropriate time, citing the ongoing investigation.

WATCH: Protesters just interrupted the Knox County commission meeting. They were all escorted out by security. Commissioners took a short recess after. @6News pic.twitter.com/nuUEwsTAWK — Jordan Brown (@Jordan_6News) April 19, 2021

Calls from the community and city officials urging the release of the bodycam footage have continued. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon held another press conference on Monday morning to share that the city had filed a petition with Knox County Criminal Court for the release of the bodycam footage related to the shooting.

On Monday evening, shortly after the demonstrators entered the work session, some of them were detained by police, and others were escorted from the meeting.

Shortly after, the work session resumed.

This is a developing story.