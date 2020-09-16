Dr. Birx on Knox County bars, alcohol sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During her visit to the University of Tennessee on Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Birx weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Knox County bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Board of Health was divided on overturning Knox County’s 10 p.m. bar curfew and Wednesday, the conversation continues as health leaders come back with new options on the table that impact even more businesses.
Although Dr. Birx did not say which direction she thinks the county should go, she did say it is important for the community to find its own path forward.
Dr. Birx also said that if leaders come up with a restriction the community will not follow it doesn’t help in the fight against COVID-19.
On Monday, a new proposal to expand Knox County’s 10 p.m. bar curfew goes beyond bars to include any business selling alcohol that’s consumed on the premises, along with any place that allows customers to bring their own alcoholic drinks.
That’s a draft regulation on the agenda for Wednesday night’s Board of Health meeting.
