Driver in deadly crash in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The driver in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Michael Robinson is facing two charges of vehicular homicide, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

August of 2019, Robinson was involved in a deadly crash along East Emory Rd., hitting two cars and a motorcycle after failing to maintain his lane.

Both passengers on that motorcycle were killed; his case has now been bound over to the grand jury.

