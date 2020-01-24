Driver in deadly crash in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The driver in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.
Michael Robinson is facing two charges of vehicular homicide, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
August of 2019, Robinson was involved in a deadly crash along East Emory Rd., hitting two cars and a motorcycle after failing to maintain his lane.
Both passengers on that motorcycle were killed; his case has now been bound over to the grand jury.
