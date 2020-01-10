Drop in some cancer death rates “intense”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new report from the American Cancer Society says there were nearly 3 million fewer cancer deaths from 2016-2017.

Two cancers specifically declining in their death rates faster than doctors have seen before or even anticipated.

This according to the director of the Cancer Institute at UT Medical Center.

Those two cancers, lung cancer, and melanoma (a kind of skin cancer) and those declines, are a long time coming.

“For lung cancer, we’re starting to see some of the effects of the energies that were expended 20-30 years ago to help the public understand about why you should stop smoking and the detriments of smoking.” John Bell – Cancer Institute Director at UT Medical Center

The declines, also helped by screening tests, which lead to early diagnosis and new medicines.