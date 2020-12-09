Dry ice companies prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distributions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In order to get the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed to those who need it most, dry ice will be required to keep it cold.
That particular formula needs to be stored at a temperature of -94 degrees for 10 days.
Dry ice companies across the United States are gearing up for increased production to fulfill those orders.
Over in Nashville, the company Nexair, is ordering more CO2 and switching schedules in preparation.
“We’ve also secured more dry ice totes. Those are just the insulated boxes used that we put the ice in and we deliver to customers. So we have several orders of new totes that are coming in so we’ll be able to support it.”Steve Atkins – EVP of Gases – Nexair
Atkins says there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered in order to keep up.
