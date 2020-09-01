Duck Donuts to hold 4th annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program fundraiser campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Duck Donuts will hold its 4th annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program campaign this month.

During the month of September, customers who visit Duck Donuts in Knoxville will have the opportunity to round up their change in support of the program.

The money raised will go toward the Chemo Duck Program, which is an education and medical play therapy tool used to help local families and children who are undergoing cancer treatment at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program is an important resource not just for the children undergoing cancer treatment and their families, but also for the doctors, nurses, child life specialists, and other supporters who are trying to comfort children and navigate them through what can be a very scary experience,” Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts, said. “For the last four years, we’ve been proud to partner with this wonderful organization to provide huggable hope to thousands of kids and families. We look forward to another year of raising awareness and dollars for this special cause and doing what we can to live out our core value of being a valued member of our community.”

“As nonprofits are experiencing immense hardship during the pandemic, we felt it was important now more than ever to continue the tradition of hosting our campaign, and providing this important resource for nurses and child life specialists.” Duck Donuts

More about the program

Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program is a Nashville-based nonprofit organization established in 2004 to provide education and comfort to children living with cancer through medical play using therapeutic tools.

The goal of the program is to enable hospital staff and parents to prepare children for chemotherapy treatment and eliminate the fear of the unknown.

Chemo Duck is a stuffed yellow duck dressed in blue hospital scrubs with a bandana around its head, a chemotherapy port on its chest and an immobilizer on his arm.

In a gentle, age-appropriate manner, children learn what to expect during cancer treatment and have a friend to share the experience. In turn, children can use Chemo Duck to help friends, siblings and classmates to understand and empathize with their experience.

Latest Stories