Duck Duck Goose consignment sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the biggest consignment sales in East Tennessee is back, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Duck Duck Goose is kicking off this Wednesday at the Knoxville Expo Center.

The sale running through Saturday, with updated safety standards to meet all social distancing guidelines.

If you’ve never been to the sale, everything is 50-90% off retail prices. The sale gives shoppers the chance to fill their kids’ closets with a new wardrobe, just in time for the start of summer.

The sale is down at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Highway, Wednesday through Friday, and runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday is half-price day, items without a red dot on the tag will be an additional 50% off, and doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: