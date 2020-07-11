Duke Women’s Basketball hires former Lady Vol Kara Lawson as head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Lady Vol and WNBA player Kara Lawson has been hired as the next head coach for Duke Women’s Basketball on Saturday.
Lawson was previously working within the Boston Celtics organization as an assistant coach.
Lawson played for the Lady Vols from 1999 to 2003, and in the WNBA for 12 years.
She has won an Olympic Gold Medal, a WNBA title, competed in the NCAA Final Four and won two high school state championships.
