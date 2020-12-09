East Knoxville church plans ‘Blessings on Bell Street’ this Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An annual Christmas event that provides gifts to children in our community is like so many others ad doing things differently this year.

Blessings on Bell Street at Overcoming Believers Church is coming up on Saturday. Pastor Daryl Arnold spoke Wednesday about how they’re adapting to the serving the community during the pandemic.

“Everything is changed. We almost thought about just canceling it, not having it this year but we decided if anyone needs some joy and if there’s a time we need to put some smiles on some young people’s faces, this is the time,” Pastor Arnold said.

The pastor went on to say the event is going to be a drive-thru through, a Winter Wonderland on Bell Street, so that guests can “experience the grandeur of the decorations” and be able to leave with Christmas gifts for every young person.

The gifts are for children ages 2 through 17, who will need to be “present” to receive them.

“They do have to be present for the sake of integrity but it’s not really just that,” Pastor Arnold said. “It’s an experience so it’s so much more than just picking up a gift. There are thousands of lights that will be out there, people right now are at the church decorating. It’s going to be an awesome time. We want them to be there to enjoy the entire experience.”

The Blessings on Bell Street event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street in East Knoxville.