East Tennesseans react to possibility of COVID-19 booster shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the delta variant continues to surge in the United States the federal government is recommending a third shot for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna shot are encouraged get the booster eight months after their second dose. For some, it’s a small price to pay for continued protection.

“I would totally be for getting a booster shot. I was for getting the first two shots when I got the Pfizer and anything to protect myself and those around me, I’m in for it,” Tyshawn Young said.

The booster shot recommendation comes as health officials find new evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness declines over time. It’s caused some frustration for those that thought the first vaccines would be their last.

Others say they’re OK with another shot.

“I’m OK with it, I know there’s a lot of differing opinions on that, but the sooner we can get things back to normal, I’m here for whatever that process looks like,” Caleb Wilkinson said.

The CDC says the first doses of the booster shot could begin the week of Sept. 20. Health officials say those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will more than likely need an extra shot in the future as well.