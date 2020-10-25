East Tennesseans take part in National Drug Take Back Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 500 lbs. of unwanted medication was taken back safely this weekend.

Knoxville Police (among other law enforcement agencies) and the DEA partnered up as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

The goal? To give people a safe way to get rid of old prescription medications.

480 lbs. of medication collected in Knox County will be safely thrown out.

The opioid epidemic has hit East Tennessee hard; according to the District Attorney’s office, Knox County has had nearly 300 people died in 2020 from suspected overdoses.

That’s why organizations like the Metro Drug Coalition participate in events like Drug Take Back Day.

“Sometimes you may get prescribed something for post-surgical pain or you had a dental procedure done and maybe you used two or three pills and you have 20 more sitting at home in a bottle that you’ve forgotten about this is a time to understand that those can be dangerous if they’re sitting around not using them in the wrong hands and to go ahead and get rid of them and get them destroyed safely.” Karen Pershing

