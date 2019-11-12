East Tennesseans welcome first snowfall of winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday turned out to be a bitter, cold day with a wintry mix, but the lingering snowfall was a welcome sight to many.

TDOT road crews reported to work by midnight on Tuesday, monitoring their routes and treating areas with salt as needed.

A number of schools and businesses had delays or closed because of the wintry mix.

“I actually woke up this morning just to check and see if it was snowing and it hadn’t started yet and then two hours later, I woke up and it was covered. So, I was definitely not expecting this much,” Josh Beard, of Knoxville, said.

Beard says he wasn’t expecting to scrape snow off his truck until December, so it changed his commute Tuesday morning.

“It’s not my favorite but it’s pretty,” Beard said.

We met JoLee Cody outside as she cleared her front steps of snow and threw some salt so that no one would slip.

“It was a surprise to see this much sticking,” Cody said.

In many ways the snow that stuck around is a wake up call that seasons are shifting.

“It’s exciting and cool. I just love fall so much, and I feel like we went straight from summer into winter. So, I’m a little sad about not much fall but it’s pretty. It’s very pretty,” Cody said.

Our 6 Storm Team says the earliest Knoxville has ever gotten snow was Nov. 8, 1991, with a 0.1 of an inch or more of snow.