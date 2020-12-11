East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patients see ‘Santa Cops’ a little differently this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past 18 years, members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron visit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital bringing in an army of presents. This year, their program “Santa Cops” had to be rearranged due to visitor restrictions during COVID-19.

Sergeant Joseph Hungate leads the program every year and stopped at nothing to continue this tradition: “[We] just started brainstorming on what we could do.”

Around May, Cheryl Allmon and Sgt. Hungate knew this Christmas was going to be different. And as it got closer to Christmas, plan came to fruition where administrators and staff handed out the donated toys.

Employees were dressed in red and green, Santa hats and elf aprons wrapping and putting together all of the donated gifts. This is an event that military members look forward to every year.







Members bringing in donated gifts for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patients

“You just simply have to say the words ‘Santa Cops’ and people our out their hearts, their wallets and it’s great. The support was right on par with every other year we have done,” Sgt. Hungate said.

Kids were all smiles as they received tons of presents to enjoy during the holiday season. And no matter what happens in the future, Sgt. Hungate has no doubt Santa Cops will be just as successful in the years to come.

“As long as the 134th Security Forces Squadron is here we will have Santa Cops,” he said. “We’ll find a way to make it happen.”