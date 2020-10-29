East Tennessee Historical Society, Knox County Library receive CARES Act funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Historical Society will be able to purchase new technology equipment for virtual programs and safety equipment thanks to federal COVID-19 funding.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives gave ETHS $6,000 on Thursday as part of money the state received from the federal CARES Act. Museums and archives can purchase technology that will enable virtual communication of programs and exhibits, as well as supplies and retrofitting of spaces to keep staff and visitors safe.

The Knox County Public Library was also awarded a $15,000 check. The library intends to use the funding for personal protective equipment for its staff, printers and videoconferencing equipment.

“All nonprofits, especially attractions like the museum and library … they’re facing some tough times right now,” Sherel Henderson, executive director of the East Tennessee Historical Society, said. “People can’t come to visit. … This helps us reach out to the public in a different way.”

