East Tennessee lawmaker’s proposed legislation would prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As discussions continue about the potential of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, one East Tennessee lawmaker recently filed legislation addressing distributing it in the state.

State Representative Bud Hulsey (R) of Kingsport proposed House Bill 13, which would prohibit state and local authorities from forcing or requiring someone to receive a coronavirus vaccine against their will.

Rep. Husley said the legislation is to reassure those hesitant about taking the vaccine.

“I hope it is effective and I hope it’s good,” he said. “But there are several folks in my district who are hesitant about it. But, they certainly do not want to be forced to take it by anybody, so that’s the reason I did it.”

Last week, local leaders received a new potential timeline for getting the vaccine to Tennessee.

According to the plan, vaccine could come possibly Dec. 19 for the Pfizer vaccine and Dec. 22 for Moderna’s vaccine.

