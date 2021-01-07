East Tennessee perspectives shift as pandemic continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What’s something you thought back in March about the pandemic that you have since changed your mind about?

When asked that question on Facebook, many people said they didn’t realize how bad it would get.

“I thought it would be over by now,” several people wrote.

Others assumed it would get better over the summer or fizzle out.

One person was surprised at how divisive the COVID-19 health crisis became. She said, “I never thought wearing a mask would become political.”

Things did get political on the Facebook thread. Some blamed Democrats or Republicans in some way. A few said they didn’t believe in masks in March and still don’t, while the opposite had been the case for others.

Another wrote about the way people reacted. Some were disappointed in peoples’ responses to the virus.

“I thought people would react differently,” one woman wrote.

Many couldn’t believe they’d spent almost a year without seeing friends and family. Some made reference to lonely holidays and special occasions.

“I never thought I would have a tiny wedding and have my ‘reception’ with just my husband in our living room,” recalled another. “I never thought I would consider that perfect and the best day of my life. But perspective and thoughts on what really matters have changed a lot.”

Some said they didn’t take things as seriously in the beginning, but now, as more and more people know someone personally who has died, perspectives have changed.

“That wearing a mask was dumb. Now, not so much,” one person wrote.

Others shared memories of those they had lost. If you’d like to join the conversation or read more of the responses, click here.