East Tennessee police officer arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor

NEW MARKET, Tenn (WATE) - According to a report by the TBI, a New Market police officer has been arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor.

Friday, May 3, TBI Agents, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, arrested 43-year-old Joseph Ray Miller and charged him with one count of Solicitation of a Minor.

The TBI along with multiple East Tennessee law enforcement agencies, were involved in a four-week investigation into Officer Miller.

The investigation brought to light that Miller attempted to arrange sexual activity with a 13-year-old female. Miller intended to pay money to the juvenile for engaging in the act, and to an adult for making the arrangement.

Miller has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail, and his bond will be set at his next court appearance.