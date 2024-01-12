KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of East Tennesseans are left without power as storms with strong winds move into the region on Friday.

As of 11:30 a.m., the City of Alcoa reported more than 1,600 customers were without power. In Sevier County, 2,039 were without power, with a large number of those near Townsend and Pittman Center being affected by the outages.

The Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative also reported 2,144 customers without power.

Cocke County reported power outages that affected 370 customers. As crews work to clear them, the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency warned that the efforts would likely be “one step forward, two steps back.”

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, the storm system moving in will bring ” widespread, sometimes heavy rain, and the chance for a few thunderstorms, and powerful winds area-wide.” To see the latest forecast updates, visit the WATE 6 Storm Team Weather Blog.

High Wind Warnings have been issued for Harlan County and parts of Blount, Cocke, Sevier, Greene and Monroe counties. Several other counties are under Wind Advisories. The most up-to-date weather alerts are available on the Weather Alerts page.

