East Tennessee Rep. Burchett launches Veterans History Project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rep. Tim Burchett launching the Veterans History Project, giving veterans the chance to share their stories with future generations.

The congressman announcing his partnership with the Library of Congress at a special veterans luncheon Friday morning.

The Veterans History Project was created back in 2000 to collect, preserve and share first hand accounts of U.S. veterans.

“We just encourage people to tell their stories about their war and conflict and combat and I think it’ll be a rich history for our community.”

Rep. Tim Burchett

If you’re interested in telling your story, call the Knoxville office at 865-523-3722.

