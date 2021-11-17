KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several restaurants are offering meals this Thanksgiving for those not wanting to cook or those who are looking to skip the turkey. Here is a list of restaurants offering dine-in and/or carry-out options.

Dine-in and carry-out

Bob Evans: Serving at their table or yours, Bob Evans is offering a wide variety of meals including their Premium Farmhouse Feast which serves up to 10 people.

The feast includes turkey, ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and double-crust apple pie. It’s packed cold. All you have to do is heat it up and enjoy.

You can leave the dishes to Bob Evans and dine in from a wide selection of menu offerings including all-day breakfast. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The carry-out options include a wide variety of meals including their complete Thanksgiving meal which serves up to 12 people and includes turkey, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked rolls, cranberry relish, pumpkin pie and apple pie. All for $149.99.

Cracker Barrel: This year, you still have choices. At Cracker Barrel, you can join them in one of their more than 660 locations for a turkey n’ dressing meal.

You can also choose a heat n’ serve feast ($139.99 serving 8 to 10 people) or the family dinner ($89.99 serving four to six people) to be picked up in advance then heated and served at home. Order will be available to pick up from Nov. 20-27, while supplies last. A 24-hour notice is required for orders.

Macaroni Grill: Macaroni Grill prepared a menu that includes turkey, traditional sides, gravy and dessert for orders of five people for $155 or 10 people for $225. You’ll pick it up cold, or have it delivered and heat it up to be served at your convenience. Orders can be placed until Nov. 21 for pick up on Nov. 23, 24 or 25.

The menu is three courses and includes turkey, potatoes, stuffing, choice of greens, cannoli and tiramisu for $29.99 per person. Kids meals are available for $15.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse this year. They are serving a three-course meal featuring a soup or salad starter, oven-roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing and your choice of one of four popular side dishes. It comes complete with a dessert duo for $42.95 per adult. Be sure to make a reservation.

If you don’t want to dine-in, you can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at your table for $175 or Thanksgiving sides for $115. Both serve four people. Preorders have already started and orders will be available for pick up from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 for dinner orders as they are cold and must be reheated. If you order sides, they will be prepared for you hot and are available to pick up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25.

Shoney’s: Shoney’s is featuring a traditional Thanksgiving Day fresh food bar from 11 a.m. to close Thursday, Nov. 25. The bar includes slow-roasted turkey and dressing, baked ham with pineapple, country fried steak, seafood, fried chicken, hand-breaded shrimp, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, creamed corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans, cranberry sauce, and rolls, as well as the soup, salad and fruit bar. A slice of pumpkin pie will be available for dessert.

Dine in only

Denny’s: You can always count on Denny’s to be open on Thanksgiving. This year, they’ve added turkey and dressing to their menu so you can either go the traditional route, or veer off on your own delectable.

Bravo Italian Kitchen: At Bravo Italian Kitchen, they’re offering a Thanksgiving Feast with all of the trimmings. The dinner menu includes sliced turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

There are four take-out choices: feed three people for $78.99, six people for $148, 10 people for $229 or 20 people for $419. You have a choice to choose if you want your to-go feast to be prepared cold so you can reheat or hot and ready to serve. Make sure to order your holiday meal before Nov. 23. Pick-ups for orders are Nov. 23-25.

Take out

Carrabba’s: Presenting alternatives to the traditional Thanksgiving meal, Carrabba’s is offering eight family bundles. Examples include Lasagne, Chicken Parmesan and Salmon Saporito. These bundles serve up to five people, come with a fresh salad and bread and start at $39.99. You can either pick up your feast at their restaurant or have it delivered.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Bring home your holiday boxed meal from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit this year. Each box comes with your choice of peppercorn garlic prime rib, spiral cut ham, smoked turkey, cajun fried turkey or prime rib, plus cornbread dressing and gravy, two sides and rolls. The meal feeds 10-12 people and is $115.

Golden Corral: On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving eve, pick up your Holiday Meal from the Golden Corral. Choose from a whole roasted turkey meal or holiday spiced ham. There are two take-out choices: feed two to four people for $44.99 or six to eight people for $89.99. Each meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, choice of sides, a whole pie and their famous yeast rolls.

HelloFresh: Take a break from cooking dinner this year and let HelloFresh do all of the work. You can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast minus all the stress of preparing dishes. Choose between a turkey or beef tenderloin dinner. Each box comes with mouth-watering seasonal sides and a dessert. The turkey box starts at $169.89 and feeds eight to 10 people, while the beef tenderloin box starts at $134.95 and feeds four to six people.

Whole Foods: A wide variety of complete holiday meals can be ordered at Whole Foods from a paleo-friendly turkey dinner, serving four people for $89.99 to a festive feast, serving 12 for $299.99. Be sure to order your Thanksgiving meal, sides or desserts 24 hours in advance. You can pick it up between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you’ll receive special pricing.