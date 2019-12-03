East TN family shares life-changing impact donations can make on Giving Tuesday

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re putting the spotlight on an East Tennessee family touched by donation and the difference a gift can make.

This week, many took part in Giving Tuesday, a global campaign that supports non-profits.

In January, 23-year old Nathan Davis died in a car crash. The Davis family says it was Nathan’s life-long hope to help others, especially through organ donation and ultimately Nathan saved his father’s life by giving the gift of life, his kidney.

Inside Julia Davis’ office, it’s wall-papered with memories of her children, Gabby and Nathan.

“My favorite is the one of Nathan laying on the mantle looking down on Luther,” said Julia.

The picture is symbolic in so many ways, showing Nathan’s spirit and how he looks out for his dad, Luther Davis.

“This time last year I had come to terms with the fact that it was my last Christmas with him. It was that bad. He was sleeping more than he was awake,” added Julia.

Nearly a year later, Luther is healthy and energetic.

On Tuesday, the Davis family posted on Facebook that they were choosing to donate to Tennessee Donor Services on Giving Tuesday.

They say the organization nurtured them on their darkest days, “When a family is facing the loss of a loved one, they need that love and if we can do a little bit to help them, even if we’re buying paper for their office, if we can help them a little bit to keep doing for other families what they’ve done for us, then golly, yeah let’s do that.”

There’s a message though this family shares that Giving Tuesday means loving one another and it can help keep a non-profit’s office continuing their mission.

“Don’t let yourself be limited by what you alone can do, what we can do as a team is so much more,” said Julia.