East TN hospitals working together during coronavirus pandemic

TENNESSEE (WATE) — East Tennessee hospitals are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic in order to create joint, comprehensive plan to continue providing care to not only those impacted by COVID-19, but those seeking care for ongoing medical issues.

All four hospital groups issued a message Monday, making sure the community knows they’re working hard to keep people safe.

So, if you need medical care of any kind, you’ll feel comfortable.

All four medical groups in East Tennessee have safety precautions in place.

That includes asking screening questions and taking temperatures of everyone who enters, limiting the amount of visitors who can be inside the hospital, offering telehealth services whenever possible, sanitizing surfaces regularly and wearing masks.

