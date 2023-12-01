KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazing figure in both the political and legal spheres of the United States.

“It can be argued that she is perhaps the most influential woman in American History,” WATE political analyst George Korda said.

Celebrating many firsts in her illustrious legal and political career, Justice O’Connor paved the way for women entering the legal field.

“If people don’t think they have a chance to do something, they are likely not to try,” Korda said. “When someone breaks through like Sandra Day O’Connor did in a range of areas, then that gives others an incentive to try and that’s important.”

For law students like Sydney Mckay, it’s a big deal having someone like O’Connor to look up to entering this field of work.

“The first thing that I can say about her is just a trailblazer for women,” said Mckay, who is a thrid year law student at LMU. “Being a woman who is soon to be entering the legal profession, she is definitely someone that me and my colleagues look up to. Being the first female Supreme Court Justice was huge and I think that she just really opened doors for women.”

She was known for her moderate decisions on the court and not being very political in those decisions.

“Her motto once she was appointed if not before was always ‘The common good comes before party,’ and that’s something I don’t see happening nowadays in any branch of government really,” Wanda Sobieski from the League of Women Voters said.

O’Connor paved the way to give women more opportunities to pursue a career in law.

“As a law student, a female law student losing someone like this is sad but it’s amazing to be able to look back at her life and see what an impact she has had on the U.S., our Judicial system and for women in general,” Mckay said.

Sandra Day O’Connor was 93 years old.